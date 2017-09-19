A man walks past a TV screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the U.N. General Assembly, in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Trump's threat before the world to obliterate North Korea left no doubt about his determination to stop the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.
A man walks past a TV screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the U.N. General Assembly, in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Trump's threat before the world to obliterate North Korea left no doubt about his determination to stop the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
A man walks past a TV screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the U.N. General Assembly, in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Trump's threat before the world to obliterate North Korea left no doubt about his determination to stop the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Nation & World

Girl's mother thankful Trump spoke of abduction in UN speech

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 11:50 PM

TOKYO

The mother of a Japanese girl abducted by North Korea is thankful President Donald Trump mentioned her in his U.N. speech and hopes it could be a chance for a breakthrough.

Megumi Yokota was abducted on her way home from school after badminton practice in 1977. She was 13 and has become a symbol of Japan's movement to resolve the abduction issue.

Her mother, Sakie Yokota, told reporters Wednesday, "I was really surprised, but it was great, and I'm thankful to (Trump) for bringing up the issue and putting it into words in front of those representatives from around the world."

North Korea acknowledged in 2002 that its agents abducted Japanese citizens to train spies in the 1970s and 1980s. It says Megumi died, but Tokyo disputes that.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico
After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 2:00

After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation
This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech 0:28

This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech

View More Video