Nation & World

Cross-border slaying: Can dead teen's family sue US agent?

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

September 20, 2017 1:27 AM

NEW ORLEANS

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments over whether a federal border patrol agent can be sued in U.S. courts for shooting across the border and killing a Mexican teenager in 2010.

The case is before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court in New Orleans on Wednesday. That court sided with agent Jesus Mesa (hay-ZOOS' MAY'-sah) in 2015 but was told to take another look another look at constitutional issues in the case by the Supreme Court.

Mesa was in Texas when he shot 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca (gweh-REK'-ah) in June 2010. Issues include whether the teen, a Mexican on Mexican soil, could claim constitutional rights, including the Fifth Amendment right to due process; and, whether Mesa, as a federal agent, has immunity from lawsuits in the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico
After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation 2:00

After 8 months in Mars-like habitat, see research crew emerge from isolation
This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech 0:28

This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech

View More Video