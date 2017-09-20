Chris Patten, Hong Kong's last British governor, pauses after an interview following a promotional event for his new book "First Confession" in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Patten, has urged President Xi Jinping not to treat the Chinese-controlled city's residents like dissidents.
Chris Patten, Hong Kong's last British governor, pauses after an interview following a promotional event for his new book "First Confession" in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Patten, has urged President Xi Jinping not to treat the Chinese-controlled city's residents like dissidents. Vincent Yu AP Photo

Patten urges China not to see Hong Kongers as dissidents

September 20, 2017 4:23 AM

HONG KONG

Hong Kong's last British governor has urged President Xi Jinping not to treat the Chinese city's residents like dissidents.

Chris Patten's comments Wednesday come amid flaring tensions over calls for independence on the semiautonomous region's college campuses.

Patten was Britain's top official in Hong Kong until Beijing took control of the colony on July 1, 1997.

In a speech during a visit to the city, Patten said he hopes Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who took office earlier this year, will advise Xi to refrain from taking a hard-line approach.

"I hope that she makes it clear to Beijing that talking about democracy in Hong Kong is not an act of subversion," he said.

