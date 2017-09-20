FILE - This Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, shows a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Hosh Hareem, in the Bekaa valley, east Lebanon. President Donald Trump’s suggestion, in a speech at the U.N. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said “everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities.”
Trump call for keeping refugees close to home angers Lebanon

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 5:56 AM

BEIRUT

President Donald Trump's suggestion that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said "everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities."

The country of just 4 million is officially hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinians. The real numbers are likely higher as many don't register with the U.N.

Lawmakers on Wednesday demanded a formal response to Trump. Speaker Nabih Berri said it was no "joking matter," and invoked Lebanon's constitution, which he said rejects resettlement.

Trump told the U.N. Tuesday that for the cost of resettling one refugee in the U.S., Washington could assist 10 closer to home.

