Trump call for keeping refugees close to home angers Lebanon

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2015 file photo, shows a Syrian refugee camp in the town of Hosh Hareem, in the Bekaa valley, east Lebanon. President Donald Trump’s suggestion, in a speech at the U.N. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said “everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities.” Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo