The Latest: Refugees who paid for trip left on Greek highway

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2015 file photo a group of migrants walk over a meadow after crossing the border between Austria and Germany in Wegscheid near Passau, Germany. The Pew Research Center said in a study Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 of the 2.2 million asylum seekers entering Europe in 2015-16, 52 percent were still awaiting decisions on their applications by the end of 2016. Matthias Schrader, file AP Photo