Government: Prison fits Weiner's sex crime on teen victim

FILE - In a Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves Federal court, in New York. Federal prosecutors says former Congressman Anthony Weiner should go to prison for about two years for engaging in sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Prosecutors filed papers in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, urging a judge to send a message at sentencing Monday. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo