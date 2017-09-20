New St. Louis mayor navigates racial strife after acquittal

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson holds a press conference at city hall on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in St. Louis. Several hundred people gathered on a hot, unshaded public plaza for an interfaith service followed by a march to City Hall. The service came after four days of protests that followed a judge's decision Friday to acquit former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP David Carson