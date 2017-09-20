Memo: Consider civil rights home for national monument

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2008 file photo, shows the house of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi civil rights sites, including the home of Evers, should be considered for national monument designation, the U.S. interior secretary says in a memo to President Donald Trump. In Feb. 2017, the National Park Service designated the Evers home a national historic landmark. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo