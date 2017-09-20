Nation & World

NKorea minister calls Thump's threat 'sound of dog barking'

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 11:43 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea's foreign minister has described as "the sound of a dog barking" President Donald Trump's threat to destroy his country.

The comments are the North's first response to Trump's speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, during which he vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if provoked. Trump also called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket man."

The North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York late Wednesday that "It would be a dog's dream if he intended to scare us with the sound of a dog barking."

South Korean TV footage also shows Ri saying he feels "sorry for his aides" when he was asked about Trump's "Rocket man" comments.

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico 0:46

How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

View More Video