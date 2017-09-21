Nation & World

UK police arrest teenager in subway attack probe

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 1:54 AM

LONDON

British police have arrested a sixth person in connection with last week's attack on a London subway train.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old under the Terrorism Act early Thursday in south London. A search of the property where he was found is underway.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter Terrorism Command, says a "significant amount of activity" has taken place since a homemade bomb partially detonated during the Friday morning rush hour, injuring 30 people. The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted the government to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested three men at two addresses in Newport, Wales. An 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria who were arrested previously remain in custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico 0:46

How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico
7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico 1:47

7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central Mexico

View More Video