Kin of fallen Japan soldiers pay respects at Pearl Harbor

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2016 file photo, the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is seen during the visit of U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to honor those killed in the attack on the naval harbor. Dozens of descendants of Japanese soldiers killed in World War II arrived in Honolulu on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 to pay respects to American war dead. Nippon Izokukai, the Bereaved Family Association of Japan, sent 36 children, grandchildren and other relatives of fallen Japanese soldiers to the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the group's founding. The group will lay flowers at the USS Arizona before they travel to Washington for visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the Iwo Jima Memorial. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo