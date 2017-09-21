President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York.
President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in New York. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump vows more sanctions over North Korea's nuclear buildup

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:19 AM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.

Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.

North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay).

The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:31

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico 0:46

How Hurricane Maria looks, feels: Extreme wind, rain hits Puerto Rico

View More Video