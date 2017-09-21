Nation & World

Pakistan army says death toll from India shooting rises to 6

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 10:15 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's military says the death toll from the overnight cross-border shooting by India in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir has risen to six.

The latest incident comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly expressed concerns over human rights violations in India's part of Kashmir. The region is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both.

Friday's statement by the army spokesman, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, says 26 people, including women and children, were also wounded in what he called "unproved" Indian shelling across the boundary in the Charwah and Harpal villages, on the Pakistani side.

Initially, the army on Thursday said that four civilians had from Indian fire in Kashmir.

