New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English serves ice creams for supporters in Pokeno, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. English is fighting to keep his job when the nation votes in the general election on Saturday, Sept. 23.
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English serves ice creams for supporters in Pokeno, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. English is fighting to keep his job when the nation votes in the general election on Saturday, Sept. 23. New Zealand Herald via AP Mark Mitchell
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English serves ice creams for supporters in Pokeno, New Zealand, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. English is fighting to keep his job when the nation votes in the general election on Saturday, Sept. 23. New Zealand Herald via AP Mark Mitchell

Nation & World

Selfies and self-reflection mark New Zealand election race

By NICK PERRY Associated Press

September 22, 2017 1:28 AM

TAUPO, New Zealand

New Zealanders vote in national elections Saturday after a campaign in which the candidates found time for selfies and self-reflection.

Sitting on his campaign bus as it rattles through some of New Zealand's struggling smaller towns, Prime Minister Bill English says the meteoric rise of his young opponent, Jacinda Ardern, took the nation by surprise and made him question himself.

Ardern said she didn't have enough time to set herself any expectations.

Opinion polls indicate the race is close, with some momentum swinging back toward the conservative incumbent after Ardern's remarkable rise energized the race when she took over as opposition leader last month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 4:54

Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump
Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic
Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:31

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble

View More Video