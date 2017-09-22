The Latest: New York governor to visit Puerto Rico

A completely ruined house is seen in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph

A municipal government worker clears a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

A pregnant woman carries empty plastic bottles to collect water a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

People buy bread at Ortiz bakery after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Julio Morales and Miriam Pagan stand on the front of their damaged home, in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

People wait in line to buy bread at Ortiz bakery after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

A local looks at the devastation left by Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Trees stand stripped of their foliage by the winds of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Locals arrive at a water collection point a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Irma Torres Rodriguez observes the surroundings of her home a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Municipal government personnel clear the roads after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

A man looks at the horizon early in the morning after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Trees and buildings stand damaged after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Waves crash against the sea wall as Hurricane Maria moves away from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.
Tatiana Fernandez
AP Photo
El Negro community resident Irma Torres Rodriguez tries to stay calm after loosing a portion of her roof to the fury of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

"Whats important is ones life" says Rufina Fernandez standing in front of her daughters ruined house while eating a coconut a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

A couple is seen from the distance sitting in their home in El Negro community a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Milagros Carrasquillo sells bread at Ortiz bakery a day after the impact of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

An overturned vehicle stands in a parking lot after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Trees and buildings stand damaged after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

Locals help clear debris from a road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

A boy carries empty plastic bottles to collect water a day after passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

