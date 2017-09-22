FILE - In this Sept 20, 2017 file photo Ignazio Cassis gives his first press conference after his election as Federal Councilor by the United National Assembly, in the National Council in Bern, Switzerland. The newest member to Switzerland’s seven-member executive body is set to become the Alpine country’s next foreign minister. The Federal Council has chosen free-market proponent Ignazio Cassis of the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland become head of the Department of Foreign Affairs after he joins the council on Nov. 1.
Nation & World

Newcomer to Swiss executive body chosen as foreign minister

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 5:44 AM

GENEVA

The newest member in Switzerland's seven-member executive body is set to become the Alpine country's next foreign minister.

The Federal Council has chosen free-market proponent Ignazio Cassis of the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland to become head of the Department of Foreign Affairs after he joins the council on Nov. 1.

The Swiss government said Friday that Cassis has decided not to speak publicly about his tasks over the first 100 days, which he will use to get up to speed with his job.

A doctor and a polyglot, Cassis is a relative newcomer to politics and lacks foreign-policy experience. He will take over from Didier Burkhardt, who is resigning for personal reasons.

Cassis was elected Wednesday to the council, Switzerland's seven-member executive. Each member runs one of the federal departments.

