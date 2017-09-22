Newcomer to Swiss executive body chosen as foreign minister

FILE - In this Sept 20, 2017 file photo Ignazio Cassis gives his first press conference after his election as Federal Councilor by the United National Assembly, in the National Council in Bern, Switzerland. The newest member to Switzerland’s seven-member executive body is set to become the Alpine country’s next foreign minister. The Federal Council has chosen free-market proponent Ignazio Cassis of the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland become head of the Department of Foreign Affairs after he joins the council on Nov. 1. Keystone via AP, file Peter Klaunzer