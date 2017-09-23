Some forcibly arrested in St. Louis weren't protesting

A man is pulled away from yelling at protesters as they rally over the recent the acquittal of a white former police officer, Jason Stockley, in the killing of a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith, who was a drug suspect, in St. Charles, Mo., Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Nearly 150 protesters gathered outside the St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood, but the mall and all its stores had closed early because of the planned demonstrations. Organizers had everyone carpool to nearby St. Charles, which was overrun with thousands of people attending an Oktoberfest event. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Christian Gooden