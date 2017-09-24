Immigrants touched by Mexico quake, try to help from afar

In this Sept. 22, 2017 photo, a civilian dressed in fatigues passes out chocolate to police guarding the site of an office building that collapsed during Tuesday's 7.1 earthquake, as search and rescue operations continue there at the corner of Oaxaca and Alvaro Obregon streets in the Roma Norte neighborhood in Mexico City. As rescue operations stretched into Day 5, residents throughout the capital have held out hope that dozens still missing might be found alive. Gustavo Martinez Contreras AP Photo