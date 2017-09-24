UN official: Global community must step up Rohingya aid

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visits a school that has been turned to a temporary camp for newly arrived Rohingya Muslims at Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. More than 400,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims have poured into Bangladesh since the latest wave of violence exploded in their nearby home of Myanmar last month. The crisis has drawn global condemnation, with the United Nations and human rights groups calling on Myanmar to end what they describe as a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing. Ziaul Haque Oisharjh AP Photo