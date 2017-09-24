Nation & World

Turkish FM visits 2 Turks jailed in the US for May brawl

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 2:53 AM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's top diplomat has visited two Turks imprisoned in the United States for their alleged involvement in an infamous brawl that has raised tensions between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that he visited Sinan Narin and Eyup Yildirim late Saturday and said he passed on "our nation's love and greetings." The men were photographed in orange jumpsuits with the minister.

The two defendants are among 19 suspects accused of attacking protestors outside the Turkish ambassador's Washington home in May during a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has said the demonstrators were outlawed Kurdish militants.

Narin and Yildirim were arrested in June and charged with multiple counts of assault. The indictment also accused 15 bodyguards, including the head of Erdogan's security detail.

