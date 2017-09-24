Catalonia's separatists defy Spain with ballots for vote

A man with a clown's red nose and a Catalan national flag takes part in a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Thousands of Catalan separatists are rallying in public squares in Barcelona and other towns in support of a disputed referendum on independence of the northeastern region from Spain. Many are carrying pro-independence flags and signs calling for the Oct. 1 vote that the Spanish government calls illegal and has pledged to stop. Manu Fernandez AP Photo