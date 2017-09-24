Nation & World

Attack in north Mali kills 3 peacekeepers

By BABA AHMED Associated Press

September 24, 2017 3:30 PM

TIMBUKTU, Mali

Three U.N. peacekeepers were killed and five others wounded in Mail during an attack on a convoy, the United Nations mission in the African nation said.

A U.N. official said the convoy hit a land mine around 7 a.m. about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the northern Gao region. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't permitted to speak to the media on the matter.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a statement condemning the attack. He also the dead were peacekeepers from Bangladesh and send his condolences to their families.

No group had yet to claim responsibility for the attack, but it resembled other attacks linked to al-Qaida in the region.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali is the deadliest of the U.N.'s 16 global peacekeeping operations. Two peacekeepers were killed earlier this month in Kidal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

View More Video