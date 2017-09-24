Baghdad orders Kurdistan region to hand over borders, ports

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, a man holds a Kurdish flag with a picture of the president of Iraq’s Kurdish region Masoud Barzani during a gathering to support a Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq, at Martyrs Square in Downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Speaking at a press conference in Irbil, Iraq, Barzani said Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, that the controversial vote on independence will go ahead as planned. Barzani said that while the vote will be the first step in a long process to negotiate independence, the region’s “partnership” with the Iraqi central government in Baghdad is over. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo