Treasury chief: First Amendment for players _ off the field

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the Hilton Midtown hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York. Mnuchin is defending President Donald Trump’s attacks on football players kneeling during the national anthem, saying they have “the right to have the First Amendment off the field.” Mnuchin said Sunday, Sept. 24, on ABC’s “This Week.” Andres Kudacki, File AP Photo