The Latest: Cheers as arrested protesters released from jail

State Rep. Bruce Franks chants in front of the Buzz Westfall Justice Center as more than a hundred people wait for the release of almost two dozen people arrested earlier in the day at the Saint Louis Galleria mall, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clayton, Mo. Demonstrations have been ongoing after a judge's ruling on Sept. 15 that found white former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a 24-year-old black drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Robert Cohen