Trump's travel ban unlikely to affect North Korea

FILE - In this June 27, 2015, file photo, passengers board an Air Koryo plane bound for Beijing, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. A proclamation President Donald Trump signed Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, would suspend all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for North Koreans. But the measure is largely symbolic since most North Koreans in the U.S. are based at the United Nations and certain North Koreans are banned from traveling due to sanctions. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo