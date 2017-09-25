Trump associate denies Russia collusion ahead of House visit

FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump’s associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone will be interviewed on Sept. 26. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo