Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, addresses the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

Polish leader skeptical on laws to be proposed by president

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:49 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's top politician says he and the nation's president differ on the shape of an overhaul of judicial bodies that is at the heart of Poland's standoff with the European Union.

The head of Poland's ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, made the comment hours before President Andrzej Duda is to present his proposals for reorganizing the Supreme Court and a top judicial body.

Duda has vetoed bills proposed by Kaczynski's party and says he will hammer out his own proposals, angering Kaczynski.

Protesters see the ruling party's plans as subjecting judges to political influence, in violence of EU rules.

Kaczynski said in an interview published Monday that his meeting last week with Duda over his proposals exposed a "far-going difference of views."

