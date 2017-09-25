Pakistan to indict finance minister over graft charges

Amjad Pervez, center, lawyer of Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, speaks to journalists outside a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. A Pakistan court will indict the finance minister over graft allegations after authorities found he had assets that did not match his reported income. A lawyer for Dar said the finance minister appeared in court Monday after flying back from London and will be indicted on Wednesday in a corruption case stemming from documents leaked from a Panama law firm. Anjum Naveed AP Photo