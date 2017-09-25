FILE - This combination of 2017 file photos shows U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, left, and Sen. Luther Strange. Strange and Moore face off Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate.
Pence, Bannon to campaign in Alabama Senate race

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 5:58 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore head into their final full day of campaigning in Alabama before Tuesday's Republican runoff for U.S. Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence will stop Monday in Birmingham to urge support for Strange. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will speak at a south Alabama rally for Moore along with "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson.

Moore and Strange are vying for the GOP nomination to fill the remainder of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate term.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Doug Jones on Dec. 12. Jones is a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during the Clinton administration.

Strange is the state's former attorney general and was appointed to the seat in February. Moore is the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

