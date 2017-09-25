Court: Texas can enforce more of 'sanctuary cities' law

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, center, stands with, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, left, as he speaks to protesters at a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, Monday, June 26, 2017, in San Antonio, outside of the Federal Courthouse. A federal judge on Monday heard arguments before he decides whether a new Texas "sanctuary cities" can take effect. Eric Gay AP