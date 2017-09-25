Study finds Saudi government still tolerates hate speech

In this Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 photo released by the Saudi Culture and Information Ministry, the image of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are projected on the Kingdom Tower during National Day ceremonies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A new 62-page report by Human Rights Watch finds that despite Saudi Arabia's recent efforts toward reform, some state-backed clerics continue to "incite hatred and discrimination against religious minorities" while text books stigmatize minorities, particularly Muslim Shiites. Saudi Culture and Information Ministry via AP)