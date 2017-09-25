German chancellor Angela Merkel attends a party meeting at the party's headquarters, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 one day after the parliamentary elections.
German chancellor Angela Merkel attends a party meeting at the party's headquarters, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 one day after the parliamentary elections.

German parties holding first meetings after election

September 25, 2017 11:55 PM

German parties' newly elected parliamentary groups are holding their first meetings after an election that left Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc weakened but still on top. It now faces a complicated task of forming a coalition government and the prospect of robust opposition from both the right and left.

The most politically plausible option for the next government led by Merkel is a three-way coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and the traditionally left-leaning Greens.

Merkel has said she wants to seek talks with them, but also with her former coalition partner, the Social Democrats — who say they will go into opposition.

Lawmakers for the nationalist, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, who have entered parliament for the first time, will also meet Tuesday in Berlin.

