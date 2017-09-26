Cambodia court denies bail for opposition leader

FILE - In this June 4, 2017, file photo, opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party President Kem Sokha shows off his ballot before voting in local elections in Chak Angre Leu on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodia's appeals court rejected a request Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 for the release on bail of Kem Sokha, who has been charged with treason in a case that is seen as a partisan political effort by the government ahead of next year's general election. Heng Sinith, File AP Photo