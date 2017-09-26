Singapore teen granted asylum released from US custody

FILE - In this May, 12, 2015, file photo, Singapore teen blogger Amos Yee speaks to reporters in Singapore. A federal immigration appeals court has sided with a Chicago immigration judge's decision to grant asylum to the teenage blogger from Singapore. Attorneys for Amos Yee said Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, they'd received a Board of Immigration Appeals decision agreeing that the 18-year-old had fear of being persecuted upon return to Singapore. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo