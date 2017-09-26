Dunford says NKorea military posture unchanged amid tension

Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford testifies before the Senate Committee on Armed Services on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, to consider his reappointment. Dunford said he’s not seen any shifts in North Korea’s military posture despite the reclusive nation’s threats to shoot down U.S. warplanes amid the “charged political environment” between Washington and Pyongyang. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo