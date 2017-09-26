Nation & World

September 26, 2017 12:01 PM

Ex-Guatemalan ambassador arrested in Spain

The Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemalan authorities say the country's former ambassador to the United States has been arrested in Spain on an international warrant for alleged campaign finance violations.

National Civil Police spokesman Pablo Castillo says that Interpol in Spain informed Guatemala of the arrest of 61-year-old Jose Ligorria Carballido.

Guatemalan prosecutors and a U.N. anti-corruption commission announced in July that Ligorria had acted as the middleman between business interests and politicians in the transfer of about $2 million to the Patriot Party. That party carried ex-President Otto Perez Molina to office.

Perez Molina resigned in 2015 and is jailed awaiting trial on corruption charges.

Nation & World

