Trump misfired on tweet about Iranian missile launch

When President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Iran had "just test-fired" a missile, he seemed to know something the rest of the government did not. Turns out, he did not.
There was no Iranian ballistic missile launch, three U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard had used a military parade on Friday to display its Khoramshahr medium-range ballistic missile, which is capable of reaching Israel and much of the Middle East. That same day, video of the test firing of a Khoramshahr aired on Iranian state TV. The time or location of the test was not mentioned in the report, and it appears that the video footage was from a failed Iranian missile test earlier this year.
Comments