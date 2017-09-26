Secretary of State Rex Tillerson answers a question from the media on North Korea, while meeting with the Holy See Secretary for Relations with States Paul Gallagher, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.
Top US diplomat Tillerson to travel to China this week

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 1:24 PM

WASHINGTON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit China this week to discuss President Donald Trump's planned travel to the region and North Korea.

The State Department says Tillerson heads to Beijing on Thursday. His talks with senior Chinese leaders will also cover trade and investment.

It will be Tillerson's second visit to China and comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Tillerson went for the first time to Beijing in March.

The department says that the visit reaffirms the Trump administration's commitment to enhance U.S. economic and security interests in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trump is expected to travel to the region this fall.

