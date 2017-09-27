Big stakes in high court fight over partisan political maps

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017 file photo, the Supreme Court Building is seen in Washington. Democrats and Republicans are poised for a Supreme Court fight about political line-drawing with the potential to alter the balance of power across a country starkly divided between the two parties. The big question at the heart of next week's high court clash is whether there can be too much politics in the inherently political task of drawing electoral districts. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo