Official: 5 civilians wounded in attack on Kabul airport

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. The spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry said several civilians have been wounded in a rocket attack at Kabul's international airport as Mattis and Stoltenberg are in Kabul. Rahmat Gul AP Photo