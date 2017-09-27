Nation & World

Interpol approves 'State of Palestine' as member state

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:56 AM

PARIS

International police agency Interpol has voted to include the "State of Palestine" as a member, in a new boost to Palestinian efforts for international recognition.

Interpol announced the inclusion of the "State of Palestine" as well as the Solomon Islands on Twitter and its website Wednesday after a vote by its general assembly in Beijing.

With the new votes, Interpol will have 192 member countries. Interpol didn't immediately announce how many members supported Palestinian membership. UNESCO also approved Palestinian membership, prompting the U.S. and Israel to suspend funding out of protest.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, is an international clearinghouse for arrest warrants and police cooperation against cross-border crime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money
How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code
Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

View More Video