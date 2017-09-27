Nation & World

UN experts warn about impact of French counterterrorism bill

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 2:58 AM

GENEVA

Two U.N. human rights experts are expressing concerns about a French counterterrorism bill being debated in parliament, warning of possible "discriminatory repercussions" especially for Muslims and other negative consequences for human rights.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.N. human rights office says independent experts are concerned about the possible broad impact of a "normalization" of powers that were temporarily granted to authorities under a state of emergency established after a series of deadly attacks in France in recent years.

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, a special rapporteur focusing on the protection of human rights while countering terrorism, said the bill contains provisions that could harm the rights to liberty, security, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and others.

France's lower house began debating the bill Monday. A vote is expected this week.

