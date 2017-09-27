Lawmakers give "banzai," or three cheers, after the lower house of the parliament was dissolved in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house and called a snap election for next month as expected.
Lawmakers give "banzai," or three cheers, after the lower house of the parliament was dissolved in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house and called a snap election for next month as expected. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo
Lawmakers give "banzai," or three cheers, after the lower house of the parliament was dissolved in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house and called a snap election for next month as expected. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Japan PM Abe seeks mandate on N. Korea policies

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 8:58 PM

TOKYO

The Latest on Japan's prime minister dissolving parliament to call elections (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will seek a public mandate on his tougher diplomatic and defense policies to deal with escalating threats from North Korea.

Abe spoke at a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party minutes after dissolving parliament's lower house Thursday for an election. He urged his fellow members to gain understanding his North Korea policies. Abe said his responsibility is safety and peace for the people of Japan.

The election for the 475-seat lower house, the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament, is expected on Oct. 22.

___

12:15 p.m.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament and called a snap election for next month as expected.

The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, on Thursday read a statement of dissolution, ordered by Abe.

The election is expected to be held on Oct. 22.

The dissolution of the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament comes more than a year before required by law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof
Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money
Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA 0:23

Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA

View More Video