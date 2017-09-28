Attacking Israelis seen as way out for troubled Palestinians

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, a relative shows a photo of Nimr Jamal who opened fire at the entrance of a settlement Tuesday killing three people, at his family's home in the West Bank village of Beit Surik. An Israeli Shin Bet security service investigation revealed that the 37-year-old Jamal was a troubled man with a history of domestic violence, whose wife had recently fled to Jordan to escape his abuse, leaving him behind with their four children. According to this account, Jamal snapped, but instead of killing himself or his relatives in anonymity he decided to go out in a blaze of glory amid the maelstrom that is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Nasser Shiyoukhi, File AP Photo