Residents from Juana Matos buy groceries at Catano Mini Market in the middle of a supply shortage caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria, in Catano, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Since the devastating impact of the hurricane, the supply of goods has been interrupted in the US territory, causing endless lines in gas stations and comercial centers. Carlos Giusti AP Photo
Nation & World

Trump waives cargo restrictions to speed help to Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 5:34 AM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter Thursday that President Donald Trump has "authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico." She says Trump is responding to a request from the governor, and it "will go into effect immediately."

The Jones Act is a little-known federal law that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports. Republicans and Democrats have pushed Trump to waive the Jones Act, saying it could help get desperately needed supplies delivered to the island more quickly and at less cost.

