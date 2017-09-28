FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a ceremony at the Brain Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A new poll by the Ibope Institute and released Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, says Temer’s already dismal approval rating has sunk even further.
Poll: Brazil president's approval rating at just 3 percent

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:32 AM

SAO PAULO

A new poll in Brazil says embattled President Michel Temer's already dismal approval rating has sunk even further to a new historic low.

Just 3 percent of respondents in the Ibope Institute survey approve of Temer's administration, while 77 percent disapprove. The rest rate his performance as average.

In a previous poll from July, 5 percent approved while 70 percent disapproved.

The latest survey is based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews conducted Sept. 15-20, as Brazil's top prosecutor charged Temer and key allies with leading a criminal organization. Temer was also accused of obstruction of justice.

He has denied wrongdoing, calling the indictment "filled with absurdities."

Thursday's poll had a margin of error of 2 percentage points. No president has had a lower rating since Brazil's return to democracy in 1985.

