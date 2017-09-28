Nation & World

Court to rule when lawyer says 'guilty,' but client objects

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:34 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court will consider a case about whether it violates the Constitution when a lawyer ignores his client's instructions and concedes his guilt.

A Louisiana man was facing murder charges. His lawyer was hoping to avoid the death penalty for his client when he told jurors in his opening statement that the defendant "committed these crimes."

But here's the problem: Defendant Robert McCoy repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and objected to his lawyer's approach.

The legal strategy failed. A jury sentenced McCoy to death for killing the son, mother and step-father of his estranged wife in 2008.

McCoy's parents hired lawyer Larry English to represent their son.

English failed to persuade McCoy that the evidence against him was so strong that he should accept a plea deal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:08

Watch Customs and Border Crew rescue Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof
Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money 0:57

Pablo Escobar, still dead, and still generating loads of money
Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA 0:23

Take a cruise over the aurora lights with NASA

View More Video