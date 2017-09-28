Sea critters hitchhiked across the Pacific on tsunami debris

This April 2015 photo provided by John W. Chapman shows marine sea slugs from a derelict vessel from Iwate Prefecture, Japan which washed ashore in Oregon. On Thursday, Sept. 27, 2017, researchers reported nearly 300 species of fish, mussels and other sea creatures hitchhiked across the Pacific Ocean on debris from the 2011 Japanese tsunami, washing ashore alive in the United States. John W. Chapman via AP)