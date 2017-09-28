The Latest: Bangladesh urges UN act on violence in Myanmar

A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, holds his brother outside his shelter as it rains in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. More than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when deadly attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on police posts prompted Myanmar's military to launch "clearance operations" in Rakhine state. Dar Yasin AP Photo